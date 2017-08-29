About Pabulum Life Story Books

Putting together a Life Story Book gives a person with dementia the opportunity to talk about their life experiences and record aspects of their past and present life. A completed Life Story Book is an individual 'autobiography' that helps the person's friends, family and carers develop an understanding of their past experiences and the person they are now. Life Story Books promote individualised care and help with building relationships between a person with dementia, their families, carers and health professionals. They are particularly beneficial as a starting point for hospital staff, day centres and respite staff to get to know the person and to assist communication with them. Age UK Norfolk volunteers will a person at home, once a week for up to 12 weeks, and together they will build up a collection of photos and memorabilia, based on current memories which they arrange in a book to be kept by you and your family.