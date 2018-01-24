Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Pembrokeshire Befriending

Havenhurst Sandhurst Road, Milford Haven, Sir Benfro,
SA73 3JU
01646 699108
www.wrvs.org.uk
mowpembs@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Pembrokeshire Befriending

Royal Voluntary Service Pembrokeshire run a Befriending scheme for older people who may be socially isolated. Volunteers will visit a person at home each week, providing one-to-one companionship. Befrienders receive dementia awareness training. Royal Voluntary Service Pembrokeshire can refer a person to Crossroads Care North Wales, if dementia progresses.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service Pembrokeshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 50 years of age living in Pembrokeshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017