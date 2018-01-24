Royal Voluntary Service Pembrokeshire run a Befriending scheme for older people who may be socially isolated. Volunteers will visit a person at home each week, providing one-to-one companionship. Befrienders receive dementia awareness training. Royal Voluntary Service Pembrokeshire can refer a person to Crossroads Care North Wales, if dementia progresses.
Support group
