Positive Steps

The Roller Mill Teddesley Road, Penkridge, Staffordshire,
ST19 5BD
01785 788472
www.ageuk.org.uk/southstaffs
susan.blower@ageuksouthstaffs.org.uk

Positive Steps is a Big Lottery - Reaching Communities - funded service aimed at falls prevention and improved health and well being. It consists of chair based exercise classes for people aged 50 and above in a variety of locations across Southern Staffordshire and graded walks for people of all ages in some lovely locations across Southern Staffordshire. As well as improved health and well being the service also offers a great opportunity for people to make new friends and improve social interaction.

  • Age UK South Staffordshire

  • Anybody for the walks; Anybody aged 50 and above for the classes

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
