About Positive Steps

Positive Steps is a Big Lottery - Reaching Communities - funded service aimed at falls prevention and improved health and well being. It consists of chair based exercise classes for people aged 50 and above in a variety of locations across Southern Staffordshire and graded walks for people of all ages in some lovely locations across Southern Staffordshire. As well as improved health and well being the service also offers a great opportunity for people to make new friends and improve social interaction.