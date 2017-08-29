Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Powys Befrienders

c/o PAVO Marlow South Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, Powys,
LD1 5DH
01597 822191
www.pavo.org.uk
rachael.beech@pavo.org.uk

About Powys Befrienders

The Powys Befrienders project, run by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), assists people over 50 to maintain their independence, continue living in their own homes and access social networks in their area. It would be suitable for someone in the early stages of dementia. Following acceptance on the scheme, an evaluation process takes place so that a person can be matched to a volunteer Befriender with similar interests. A Befriender can visit a person for 2-4 hours a week for up to 12 months. They might help them re-engage with the local community, access social activity groups, pursue hobbies or assist with public transport. We also offer group befriending and provide social activities across the County.

Who runs this service

  • Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any person over the age of 50, living in Powys experiencing loneliness and isolation and willing to increase their independence and self confidence in order to have a better quality of life

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
