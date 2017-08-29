About Powys Befrienders

The Powys Befrienders project, run by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), assists people over 50 to maintain their independence, continue living in their own homes and access social networks in their area. It would be suitable for someone in the early stages of dementia. Following acceptance on the scheme, an evaluation process takes place so that a person can be matched to a volunteer Befriender with similar interests. A Befriender can visit a person for 2-4 hours a week for up to 12 months. They might help them re-engage with the local community, access social activity groups, pursue hobbies or assist with public transport. We also offer group befriending and provide social activities across the County.