About Raleigh House

Raleigh House day centre is a warm and vibrant centre and a great place to make new friends. Clients can attend for a full day, including a two-course lunch, or for half a day. The centre is spacious, with large lounge and dining areas, an arts and crafts room, a coffee lounge, computer suite and games area, hairdressing salon, podiatry clinic, accessible shower room, holistic therapy room and a sheltered courtyard garden and terrace. Activities include a music and singing group, book group and discussion group, an activity to suit all.