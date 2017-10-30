Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Raleigh House

14 Nelson Road, New Malden, Surrey,
KT3 5EA
020 8949 8256
www.staywellservices.org.uk
admin@staywellservices.org.uk

About Raleigh House

Raleigh House day centre is a warm and vibrant centre and a great place to make new friends. Clients can attend for a full day, including a two-course lunch, or for half a day. The centre is spacious, with large lounge and dining areas, an arts and crafts room, a coffee lounge, computer suite and games area, hairdressing salon, podiatry clinic, accessible shower room, holistic therapy room and a sheltered courtyard garden and terrace. Activities include a music and singing group, book group and discussion group, an activity to suit all.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people over 65
  • Residents of New Malden, Surrey area, London borough of Kingston upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
