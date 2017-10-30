Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Reminiscence Multimedia Books

Birch House Hen Lon Parcwr, Ruthin, Denbighshire,
LL77 7ED
01492 555381
www.bookofyou.co.uk
info@bookofyou.co.uk

About Reminiscence Multimedia Books

Book of You helps people with dementia to be happy through the proven value of life reminiscence, sharing words, music, pictures and film. No technical experience is necessary as trained DBS checked staff and volunteers will help build a personalised book in the service users' homes. We are currently specifically looking for people with dementia who live on Anglesey as we've received funding for 10 places to work with our volunteers.

Who runs this service

  • Book of You CIC

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers, agencies who work with people living with dementia.
  • Currently funded to work on Anglesey, but can work anywhere in North Wales.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
