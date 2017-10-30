Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Ripon and Rural Wellbeing Service

Ripon Community House Sharow View Allhallowgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire,
HG4 1LE
01765 645915
www.harcvs.org.uk/riponwellbeing
julie@harcvs.org.uk

About Ripon and Rural Wellbeing Service

Harrogate & Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service offer emotional support and reassurance through regular one-to-one visits to their clients' homes. They also keep an eye on welfare and provide advice and information. The service is for over 65s who may need extra reassurance following ill health, recent bereavement or when self-esteem is at a low ebb.

Who runs this service

  • Harrogate & Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 65 and above living in and around the Ripon area in North Yorkshire
  • Residents of Ripon, Pateley Bridge, Masham and the surrounding villages

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
