This is a fully inclusive seated exercise group with a focus on keeping active and staying social. Each session includes around 45-60 minutes of activities such as sing along songs, parachute activities and movement. Everyone is encouraged to stay for refreshments and cake, all included in the cost, this is a great way to meet new people. The most important part is to have a laugh and enjoy it! The sessions will be led by the qualified exercise and dance instructor Gail Borrows who runs several successful groups for older adults across Berkshire.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18