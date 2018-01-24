About Seated Music and Movement Group

This is a fully inclusive seated exercise group with a focus on keeping active and staying social. Each session includes around 45-60 minutes of activities such as sing along songs, parachute activities and movement. Everyone is encouraged to stay for refreshments and cake, all included in the cost, this is a great way to meet new people. The most important part is to have a laugh and enjoy it! The sessions will be led by the qualified exercise and dance instructor Gail Borrows who runs several successful groups for older adults across Berkshire.