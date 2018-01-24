Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Seated Music and Movement Group

Chimney Court, Shilling Close, Tilehurst, Reading,
RG30 4EN
07794 083862
katie.flint@creativesupport.org.uk

About Seated Music and Movement Group

This is a fully inclusive seated exercise group with a focus on keeping active and staying social. Each session includes around 45-60 minutes of activities such as sing along songs, parachute activities and movement. Everyone is encouraged to stay for refreshments and cake, all included in the cost, this is a great way to meet new people. The most important part is to have a laugh and enjoy it! The sessions will be led by the qualified exercise and dance instructor Gail Borrows who runs several successful groups for older adults across Berkshire.

Who runs this service

  • Creative Support Reading

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Suitable for all abilities including wheelchair users, those with limited mobility and those with dementia.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
