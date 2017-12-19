Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Shadwell Library - Community Vintage Cafe

Shadwell Independent Library 99 Main Street Shadwell, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS17 8HL
0113 265 6450
www.shadwell-library.org.uk
librarian@shadwell-library.org.uk

About Shadwell Library - Community Vintage Cafe

Vintage Cafe serving light lunches, snacks, lovely cakes in a friendly atmosphere.

Who runs this service

  • Shadwell Independent Library and Arts Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017