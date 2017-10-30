Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Singing for Fun - Harrogate

Christ Church on the Stray Church Square, Harrogate, North Yorkshire,
HG1 4SW
01765 601224
www.dementiaforward.org.uk/our-services/wellbeing-activities
info@dementiaforward.org.uk

About Singing for Fun - Harrogate

This is a drop in service for people in the early to moderate stages of dementia. People living with dementia are welcome to attend on their own, with a carer, friend or family member. This is an opportunity for people to come together in a relaxed, friendly and fun setting. People can engage in singing a variety of songs whilst sharing their love of music. Singing and music is a great therapeutic tool and can provide wider benefits for those who attend such as social interaction and valuable peer support. A Dementia Support Advisor is always available.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Forward

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia, in the early to moderate stages and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
