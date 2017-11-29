Music and singing has a special place in heart's and memories. This is especially so with memory loss - music and songs can help with communication and trigger some of those long lost special memories. The group is for the carer and the cared-for to come together to join in an enjoyable afternoon of singing and playing musical instruments. Half way through there is a break for a drink and a chat before going on to finish the afternoon's routine.
Support group
