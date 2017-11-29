Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Singing for Memories

Jubilee Hall Congregational Church Bowden Lane, Market Harborough, Leicestershire,
LE16 7JD
07710 011174
www.dementiaharborough.org/singingformemories.aspx
info@dementiaharborough.org

About Singing for Memories

Music and singing has a special place in heart's and memories. This is especially so with memory loss - music and songs can help with communication and trigger some of those long lost special memories. The group is for the carer and the cared-for to come together to join in an enjoyable afternoon of singing and playing musical instruments. Half way through there is a break for a drink and a chat before going on to finish the afternoon's routine.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Harborough

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
