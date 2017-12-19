Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Singing for Memory Otto Schiff

Otto Schiff Care Home Limes Avenue, London,
NW11 9TJ
020 8922 2294
www.jewishcare.org
helpline@jcare.org

About Singing for Memory Otto Schiff

Singing for Memory is a singing session providing a friendly and stimulation social environment, bringing together people who are living with dementia and their carers. Singing for Memory is not only an enjoyable activity; it provides a way for people to express themselves and socialise with others in a fun and supportive group. These engaging activities build on the preserved memory for song and music in the brain.

Who runs this service

  • Jewish Care

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

