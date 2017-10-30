Singing for Memory is a singing session providing a friendly and stimulation social environment, bringing together people who are living with dementia and their carers. Singing for Memory is not only an enjoyable activity; it provides a way for people to express themselves and socialise with others in a fun and supportive group. These engaging activities build on the preserved memory for song and music in the brain.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17