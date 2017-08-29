Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Singing for the Memory

The Old School House Richmond Road, Leyburn, North Yorkshire,
DL8 5DL
01969 624510
www.oldschoolhouseleyburn.com
admin@oldschoolhouseleyburn.com

About Singing for the Memory

Singing session led by volunteers.

Who runs this service

  • Leyburn Arts & Community Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who enjoys singing

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
