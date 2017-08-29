Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Singing sessions (BIADS Singers)

BIADS Dementia Support Centre Joseph Exley House Dean Street, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S70 6EX
01226 280057
www.biads.org.uk
biads@btconnect.com

About Singing sessions (BIADS Singers)

BIADS run singing sessions for people with dementia and their carers to participate and get joy from this activity. When communicating becomes harder and short term memories are wiped away those affected by dementia retain the ability to remember the songs they have always loved from their past, and like nothing better than to be able to join with friends to have a good old sing-a-long.

Who runs this service

  • Barnsley Independent Alzheimers and Dementia Support (BIADS)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Borough of Barnsley

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017