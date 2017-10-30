Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Sole mates foot care

Cricket Green Medical Practice 75-79 Miles Road, Mitcham,
CR4 3DA
020 8648 5792
www.ageuk.org.uk/merton
info@ageukmerton.org.uk

About Sole mates foot care

General foot care and nail cutting service.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Merton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged over 50 living in Merton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
