Support group

Staying Well

87 Turner Avenue South, Halifax, West Yorkshire,
HX2 8EF
01422 392767
stayingwellhub.com/
stayingwellproject@calderdale.gov.uk

About Staying Well

Staying well: If loneliness and social isolation are affecting a client, Calderdale's Staying Well service have workers who will help a person take the first step out of the door. Loneliness and social isolation are really damaging to health. One of the ways that Staying Well have been helping with this is by introducing people to the hundreds of social and physical activities available in the community through the Staying Well service.

Who runs this service

  • Calderdale County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult in Calderdale from 18 years and over to access social activities and health and wellbeing related services in the community.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
