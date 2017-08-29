Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Stroud Choir - Supertroupers

Holy Trinity Church Trinity Road, Stroud, Gloucestershire,
GL5 2HX
01452 422660
www.ageukgloucestershire.org.uk
enquiries@ageukgloucestershire.org.uk

About Stroud Choir - Supertroupers

Age UK Gloucestershire runs four choirs where the emphasis is very much on fun. Choirs sing a wide range of songs including folk, sacred, popular, gospel, light classical and songs from shows. Members are encouraged to suggest songs they would like to sing. There are no auditions, and no musical experience is needed. The only requirement is that members love to sing and can hold a tune. There is always time for a cup of tea or coffee and a chat together; socialising is an important part of choir membership.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Gloucestershire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


