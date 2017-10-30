About Tea Parties

Contact the Elderly is the only national charity solely dedicated to tackling loneliness and social isolation among older people through face to face contact. Supported by a network of volunteers, the charity organises monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties for small groups of older people who live alone. Offering a regular and vital friendship link every month. Each older person is collected from their home by a volunteer driver and taken to a volunteer host's home for the afternoon. The group is warmly welcomed by a different host each month, but the drivers remain the same which means that over the months and years, acquaintances turn into friends and loneliness is replaced by companionship. Tea parties are a real lifeline of friendship for our older guests who have little or no contact with family or friends. They bring people of all ages together, develop fulfilling friendships and support networks, and give everyone involved something to look forward to each month.