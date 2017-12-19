Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

The Banstead Centre

The Horseshoe Bolters Lane, Banstead, Surrey,
SM7 2BQ
01737 361712
www.staywellservices.org.uk
enquiries_banstead@staywellservices.org.uk

About The Banstead Centre

The Banstead Centre offers residents a friendly and sociable place to meet for fun activities, exercise classes or just a chat over coffee. Membership is available for the over 50s, and provides access to activities such as art classes, table tennis, tai chi, bridge and IT tuition in the Internet Cafe. Members can also enjoy a home cooked hot lunch in the dining room, or just a light snack from the Hammond Cafe. There is also a reasonably priced hairdresser, therapeutic care and foot clinic on site, we share our premises with Age Concern Banstead and Citizens Advice Reigate & Banstead.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults over 50
  • Residents of Surrey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
