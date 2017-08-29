Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

The Old Fire Station Cafe

Age UK Exeter 138 Cowick Street, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 1HS
01392 202092
www.ageuk.org.uk/exeter
info@ageukexeter.org.uk

About The Old Fire Station Cafe

The Old Fire Station Cafe service provides freshly cooked meals on the premises. There is always a Special on the menu and a variety of other meal options available to order. Meals can be preordered and collected for a hot, quick 'take away' service. The service can also cater for diabetics and will try to accommodate specific dietary requirements.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Exeter

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Exeter

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
