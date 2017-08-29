The Old Fire Station Cafe service provides freshly cooked meals on the premises. There is always a Special on the menu and a variety of other meal options available to order. Meals can be preordered and collected for a hot, quick 'take away' service. The service can also cater for diabetics and will try to accommodate specific dietary requirements.
Support group
