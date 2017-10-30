Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Sight & Hearing Service

Albert Jacob House 62 Roman Road, London, London,
E2 0PG
020 7364 6656
bit.ly/2xPfi3e
sightandhearing@towerhamlets.gov.uk

About The Sight & Hearing Service

Services includes social work support; information, support and advice; needs assessment of your needs with regard to sight loss, hearing loss and dual sensory loss; support services to meet eligible needs following assessment, support planning including specialist equipment; rehabilitation training and equipment to encourage independent living skills; mobility training; classes in Braille and advice on IT equipment; communication, access to BSL interpreters, a BSL video link and access to interpreters in community languages; links with local community groups and the NHS who work with adults that have a sensory loss.

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 18 and above who are deaf, blind, who have a hearing loss, visual loss or a dual sensory loss
  • Residents of London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017