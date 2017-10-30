About The Sight & Hearing Service

Services includes social work support; information, support and advice; needs assessment of your needs with regard to sight loss, hearing loss and dual sensory loss; support services to meet eligible needs following assessment, support planning including specialist equipment; rehabilitation training and equipment to encourage independent living skills; mobility training; classes in Braille and advice on IT equipment; communication, access to BSL interpreters, a BSL video link and access to interpreters in community languages; links with local community groups and the NHS who work with adults that have a sensory loss.