Toenail cutting clinic

Wrexham Care & Repair Rhosddu Industrial Estate Old Rhosrobin Rhosrobin, Wrecsam,
LL11 4YL
0845 054 9822
www.acnew.org.uk
info@acnew.org.uk

About Toenail cutting clinic

Age Connects runs a weekly toenail cutting service. Some medical exclusions apply.

Who runs this service

  • Age Connects North East Wales

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Flintshire and Wrexham

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
