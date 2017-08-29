In the shed, men can enjoy spending a few hours a week helping to renovate donated tools for a good cause and making something to sell. Experience and skill levels are not important. Men in Sheds aims for older men to: meet kindred spirits; refurbish and renovate tools and garden equipment so they are no longer rusty, redundant, and forgotten but perfectly workable items; make rustic garden/allotment items (benches, bird boxes, Planters etc) from donated recycled materials; enjoy a fine selection of tea and biscuits whilst discussing the local and global situation, and put together suggestions for setting the world to rights; donate tools to charities and organisations, both in UK and Africa, or to be sold to local people to raise money for Age UK Exeter.
Support group
