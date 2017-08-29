About Two's Company - Voluntary Visiting Service

Age UK Exeter provides a variety of social support help and groups for older people. Voluntary visiting: older people living alone and experiencing isolation are visited by volunteers who offer friendship and social support. Careline telephone contact service: a chat and social support through telephone contact two or three times a week, to people living alone and who have few social outlets. Soundbase hard of hearing group: this is a small social group for older people whose hearing loss prevents them from joining larger groups and participating in ordinary social activities. Residential and nursing home visiting: volunteers can also visit groups of people and individuals in local residential and nursing homes for a chat.