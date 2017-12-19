Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Visually Impaired Reading Group

Unit 9 The Market, Dartmouth, Devon,
TQ6 9SE
01803 835384
www.dartmouthcaring.co.uk
enquiries@dartmouthcaring.co.uk

About Visually Impaired Reading Group

This monthly cafe allows people with visual impairment to enjoy books, chat and share experiences with other people in similar circumstances. There are some guests speakers and advisers on occasion but the emphasis is on conversation and company. People can obtain advice and information in an informal setting. Dartmouth Caring provides information, advice and services to vulnerable adults and older people in Dartmouth and surrounding villages.

Who runs this service

  • Dartmouth Caring

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with a visual impairment

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017