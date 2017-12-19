Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Watton 'Our Day Out'

Christian Community Centre 57 High Street Watton, Thetford, Norfolk,
IP25 6AB
01953 713390
www.creativeartseast.co.uk/projects/our-day-out
lea@creativeartseast.co.uk

About Watton 'Our Day Out'

"Our Day Out" offers fun and free music and dance activities for all older people in Norfolk. The programme welcomes everyone and we are especially supportive of those with early to mid stage dementia those with long term health conditions and those who feel isolated. Make new friends, try something new and have some fun in a dementia friendly environment. Sessions take place twice monthly and groups are run in Dereham, Watton, Attleborough, Thetford, Well-next-the-sea and North Walsham. Each session includes a tea and cake break and are free of charge.

Who runs this service

  • Creative Arts East

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • All older people

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


