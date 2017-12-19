The Well-Being at Home service, run by Caring All Together on Romney Marsh (CARM), helps relieve social isolation among older people. A volunteer Befriender can visit for 1-2 hours weekly for social interaction; they are not able to carry out personal care or household chores. They also have volunteers who can telephone older people on a regular basis for a chat.
