Whitton Social Centre

Whitton Social Centre 111a Kneller Road, Twickenham,
TW2 7DT
020 8894 4963
www.ageuk.org.uk/richmonduponthames/our-services/benefits-advice/
info@ageukrichmond.org.uk

About Whitton Social Centre

Whitton Social Centre is a community resource that offers a wide range of attractions. The objective is to encourage people to enjoy a healthy and rewarding life that makes living longer a real cause for celebration, keeping physically and mentally active. Whitton Social Centre offers: monthly private and confidential health checks to individuals by a registered general nurse; advice on health, well being, exercise and healthy ageing (Tai Chi, reflexology, chair based exercise); blood pressure checks; weight checks; a centre for the community; social activities (eg Zumba classes, bingo, reading groups, arts and craft). An assessment will be needed before joining the centre.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Richmond-upon-Thames

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
