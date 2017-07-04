Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Lifeways Community Care Limited (Salford)

Kings Court, 34 St Georges Way, Salford,
M6 6SU
0333 434 3142

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • Lifeways Community Care Limited

Registered manager

Albert Timberlake

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017