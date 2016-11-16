Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Lime Gardens

Benjamin Drive, Halesowen,
B63 2DQ
01384 414070
www.midlandheart.org.uk

Local authority

  • Dudley

Who runs this service

  • Midland Heart Limited

Registered manager

Rajvir Sandhu

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
