Domiciliary care

Link-Ability Office Rochdale/Heywood

TOPS Business Centre, 22 Hind Hill Street, Heywood,
OL10 1AQ
01706 362276
www.linkability.org.uk

Local authority

  • Rochdale

Who runs this service

  • Link-Ability

Registered manager

Karen Whittle

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
