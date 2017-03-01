Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Living Glory Social Care

35 Nursery Road, Hockley, Birmingham,
B19 2XN
0121 679 6452
www.livingglorycare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Living Glory Social Care Ltd

Registered manager

Mary Idele

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
