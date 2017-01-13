Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Living Independently Staffordshire - Newcastle

Morston House, The Midway, Newcastle,
ST5 1QG
01782 485106

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • Staffordshire & Stoke-on-Trent Partnership NHS Trust

Registered manager

Helen Wright

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
