Residential care home

Lomond Court Nursing Home

Woodside Way, Glenrothes,
KY7 5RW
01592 754489

About Lomond Court Nursing Home

Lomond Court is a purpose-built home in the town of Glenrothes, Fife, near the A92. It provides dementia and nursing care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly with a nurse call system. Residents have a choice of lounge areas plus an activity room to pursue hobbies and interests. There_s a hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapy services, a caf?, and the home has a GP service. Organised activities include arts and crafts, musical events and trips to places of interest. There are gardens with raised flowerbeds, a patio area and a summerhouse.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Fife

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
