Domiciliary care

London Borough of Hackney, Housing with Care

Hackney Service Centre, 1 Hillman Street, Hackney, London,
E8 1DY
020 8356 4864
www.hackney.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Hackney

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Hackney

Registered manager

Necola Reid-Warner

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
