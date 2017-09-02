Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

London Borough of Hounslow Home Care

Heart of Hounslow Centre for Health, 92 Bath Road, Room 3E, Third Floor, Hounslow,
TW3 3EL
020 3771 6210
www.hounslow.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Hounslow

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Hounslow

Registered manager

Alison Braby

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
