Domiciliary care

London Community Care and Support Service

John Morris House Community Centre, 164 St Johns Hill, Battersea,
SW11 1SW
07903 332324
www.hearingloss.org.uk

Local authority

  • Wandsworth

Who runs this service

  • The Royal National Institute for Deaf People

Registered manager

Sandra Whittington

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
