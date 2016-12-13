Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

London Housing Trust

Unit 8B, Deptford Park Business Centre, Grinstead Road, London,
SE8 5AD
020 8469 8032

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • London Housing Trust

Registered manager

Winsome Chambers

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
