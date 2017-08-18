Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Lone Care Services Ltd - Kare Plus Croydon

6 Bedford Park, Office 7 2/F Sunset House, Croydon,
CR0 2AP
020 3137 7616
www.kareplus.co.uk/croydon

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Lone Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Glenn Byford

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
