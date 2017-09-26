Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Longlands Specialist Care Centre

London Road, Daventry,
NN11 4DY
01327 316820
www.shaw.co.uk

About Longlands Specialist Care Centre

Longlands Specialist Care Centre in Daventry is operated in partnership with Northamptonshire County Council and offers a range of short stay, intermediate and respite care services for older people to enable them to return to their own home, await a move to live at a more appropriate community setting or to provide a break for carers. It offers rehabilitation, respite care places and care for people with dementia-related illnesses. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy support are available and there is a spa pool, fitness suite and occupational therapy kitchen. There is a small shop and hairdressing salon, two communal dining areas, and a number of lounges. The home is surrounded by landscaped enclosed gardens.

Accommodation

  • 51Residents

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Group) Limited

Registered manager

Robert Hollins

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
