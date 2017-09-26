Longlands Specialist Care Centre in Daventry is operated in partnership with Northamptonshire County Council and offers a range of short stay, intermediate and respite care services for older people to enable them to return to their own home, await a move to live at a more appropriate community setting or to provide a break for carers. It offers rehabilitation, respite care places and care for people with dementia-related illnesses. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy support are available and there is a spa pool, fitness suite and occupational therapy kitchen. There is a small shop and hairdressing salon, two communal dining areas, and a number of lounges. The home is surrounded by landscaped enclosed gardens.

