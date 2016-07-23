Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Lothian House Care Home

Clyde Terrace, Spennymoor,
DL16 7SG
01388 811488
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/lothian-house

About Lothian House Care Home

Lothian House is a purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care in Spennymoor, County Durham, close to the A1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and views across the gardens, while all are wheelchair friendly and have a nurse call system and TV point The home has a memory room where traditional furniture, nostalgic music and memorabilia provide a sanctuary for residents who enjoy reminiscing about times gone by. There are weekly visits by a hairdresser and beautician, a mobile shop and smoking facility. Organised activities include gentle exercise, animal visits, musical events, and visits and performances from local school children. The landscaped garden has a decking area with a fishpond and water features, plus secure and easily accessible open patio areas.

Accommodation

  • 47Residents
  • 35Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 12Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Jill Carr

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
