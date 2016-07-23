Lothian House is a purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care in Spennymoor, County Durham, close to the A1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and views across the gardens, while all are wheelchair friendly and have a nurse call system and TV point The home has a memory room where traditional furniture, nostalgic music and memorabilia provide a sanctuary for residents who enjoy reminiscing about times gone by. There are weekly visits by a hairdresser and beautician, a mobile shop and smoking facility. Organised activities include gentle exercise, animal visits, musical events, and visits and performances from local school children. The landscaped garden has a decking area with a fishpond and water features, plus secure and easily accessible open patio areas.

