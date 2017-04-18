Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Loyalcare Group Services Ltd

Suite 1 , Manor House Business Centre,, 19 Church Street,, Leatherhead,,
KT22 8DH
07728 689698
www.loyalcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Loyalcare Group Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
