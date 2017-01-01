Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Lunan Court

Albert Street, Arbroath,
DD11 1RA
01241 430041

About Lunan Court

Lunan Court in Arbroath is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care. Some rooms look out onto its landscaped garden with sea views, and all are en suite and wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, animal therapy, baking and quizzes, and the home has its own minibus. There is a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, as well as a bar service, while small pets are allowed. Outside are raised flowerbeds and a secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 44Residents
  • 44Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Angus

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
