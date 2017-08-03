Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Lyndon Hall Nursing Home

Malvern Close, Off All Saints Way, West Bromwich,
B71 1PP
0121 500 5777
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/lyndon-hall

About Lyndon Hall Nursing Home

Lyndon Hall is a two-storey converted home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care in a quiet woodland area of West Bromwich, close to the M5. It has lounge areas with views over its gardens, and an activities room for hobbies and interests. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There is a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks and a designated smoking area. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, local school performances and shows, animal therapy and church services. There is also a courtyard garden.

Accommodation

  • 80Residents
  • 80Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Karen Cooper

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

