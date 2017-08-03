Lyndon Hall is a two-storey converted home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care in a quiet woodland area of West Bromwich, close to the M5. It has lounge areas with views over its gardens, and an activities room for hobbies and interests. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There is a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks and a designated smoking area. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, local school performances and shows, animal therapy and church services. There is also a courtyard garden.

