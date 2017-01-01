Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Lynn of Lorne Care Home

Benderloch, Oban,
PA37 1QW
01631 720278

About Lynn of Lorne Care Home

Lynn of Lorne Care Home is purpose-built and designed to promote small group living as the home aims to provide a welcoming atmosphere and a sense of family to help residents feel relaxed. The Head of Care is supported by qualified nurses, experienced in caring for those with physical disabilities, high dependency needs, those who are terminally ill, and those who become infirm. Each resident is allocated a nurse and carer who will soon become a familiar face and answer any queries or anxieties you or your relatives may have. They are responsible for assessing needs and preparing a care plan, as well as delivering and evaluating the care received. Lynn of Lorne also operates using teams of nursing and care staff, who will support you during your settling in period as well as ensure the delivery of a more individualised and personal service.

Accommodation

  • 61Residents
  • 61Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Argyll & Bute

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
