The Magna is a purpose-built care centre in Wimborne, Dorset, providing residential and specialist nursing care for trial stays, short stays, convalescent care and long term care. The home enjoys impressive views over the beautiful local countryside, which is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to the abundance of rare flora and fauna. The home has been constructed in a Mediterranean style and lies within landscaped grounds featuring palms and numerous other exotic plants, creating an attractive and distinctive environment. Residents are encouraged to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms.

