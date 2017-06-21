Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Magna Nursing Home

27-29 Long Street, Wigston,
LE18 2BP
0116 288 3320
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/magna

About Magna Nursing Home

Magna in Wigston, Leicestershire is a large art deco building that was once a cinema and has been converted into a home providing dementia nursing care. It has quiet lounges plus an entertainment room for hobbies and interest. Some rooms have views across the garden, many are en suite or have washroom facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, animal therapy and coffee mornings. The home has a GP service, visits by a hairdresser, a chiropodist and other therapists, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. There is a courtyard garden with raised flowerbeds.

Accommodation

  • 28Residents
  • 15Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 13Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Karen Wright

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
