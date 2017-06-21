Magna in Wigston, Leicestershire is a large art deco building that was once a cinema and has been converted into a home providing dementia nursing care. It has quiet lounges plus an entertainment room for hobbies and interest. Some rooms have views across the garden, many are en suite or have washroom facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, animal therapy and coffee mornings. The home has a GP service, visits by a hairdresser, a chiropodist and other therapists, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. There is a courtyard garden with raised flowerbeds.

