Domiciliary care

Majesty Healthcare Limited

Windsor House, Suite 5.12 Cornwall Road, Harrogate,
HG1 2PW
01423 203924
www.majestyhealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Majesty Healthcare Ltd

Registered manager

Mavis Chirwa

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
