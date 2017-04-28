Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Maksanus Care Services Limited

Pavilion Flat, Westfield Sports Ground, Grove Park, London,
NW9 0JP
020 8200 6551
www.homecare-brent.co.uk

Local authority

  • Brent

Who runs this service

  • Maksanus Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Ben Koroma

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
